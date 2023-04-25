Get out the fancy hats, it’s almost Derby time

On May 6, while the jockeys and horses are gearing up for the big race, Metro Detroiters will join in on the Kentucky Derby festivities.

For the 8th year, the Detroit Kentucky Day Party will once again celebrate the day. The party, that’s gained popularity over the years, has taking place at venues such as The Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, and the Music Hall. This year, the venue will be “wild,” pun intended.

The event is happening at the Detroit Zoo, and organizers say, the venue is unique and as always the party will rep the D. “The Detroit Kentucky Derby is special in that we include elements that bring out the spirit in Detroit,” Michelle Spears with The Circle Group told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.

She says the party will have everything from guests decked out in fancy suits and dresses, to of course the Derby staple, one-of-a-kind hats and fascinators. The event will also feature dancing, and Detroit ballroom dance lessons from professional dancers. The night will be full of surprises Spears says.

The Detroit Derby Day party happens May 6, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

For a sneak peek at what the party will offer, and to view the entire interview, click the video above.