Grammy Award winner explains motherhood in new book

Meghan Trainor is well known for being a singer and songwriter, but she is also a mother and author. Trainor’s new book is titled Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood From Your Bestie. Trainor said that her inspiration for writing the book was to help new mothers with advice that she wished she had when she was pregnant with her first child. “It was something that I got to read when I was pregnant. I was researching so much because I was so alone. It was during the beginning of the pandemic, and I had no friends that were with me at the same time”, said Trainor.

Trainor said that in her book, there are contributions and advice from the people around her such as her personal trainer, her husband, and her OBGYN. T

he way that Trainor said that she balances her professional life and motherhood is by “sleeping as much as she can”. She said that being a mother has allowed her to realize that she can do anything.

To see more of her interview, watch the video above.