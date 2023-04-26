Looking for a custom keepsake?

Just about everyone has an I-phone or Android, and in recent times, customizing phone cases has gained in popularity. Affinity Bands, located in Troy, is helping families create one-of-a-kind sentimental keepsakes, just in time for Mother’s Day. The Executive Director of Business Development for Affinity Bands, Wade Sackett, stopped by Live in the D, and brought a few cool designs with him.

“We offer several different products for Apple, Samsung and Fitbit, watchbands, phone and earbud covers,” Sackett said. All of these items he says, can be customize with pictures, logos, or anything the heart desires.

The company, which operates it’s full production in Metro Detroit, ships all over the world, and has recently partnered with national brands, including the NFL, MLB, Peanuts, Betty Boop, and more. Sackett says, the customer design process takes about 5 minutes on their website, and products usually ship within a couple days.

To see how it all comes together, click the video above.