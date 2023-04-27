😋An insider’s guide to a day of dining in Detroit

Plus did you know it was National Soft Pretzel Day yesterday? Well, I have a list of 5 places to get your soft pretzel fix -- that’s what’s on the menu for the 58th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

All this week we’ve had the pleasure of Orlando Bailey joining Tati Amare, as our guest host on “Live in the D.” He’s a journalist with the non-profit media group, Bridge Detroit, and also the co-host of the Authentically Detroit Podcast. As someone who grew up and lives in Detroit, he knows this city inside and out, so I asked him to write about where he likes to dine in the city, and he has mapped out the perfect day. Take a look:

Ever had a Saturday to hang out by yourself? Those opportunities are far and few for this introvert with extrovert tendencies, but they are always welcome! If you’re like me, then you love big cities and their take on cosmopolitan life. Exploring the city alone gives you the opportunity to really take in all of the exceptional offerings.

There is nothing like a Saturday breakfast, and who does it better than Babo Detroit?! You’ll need to make a reservation, because this popular spot in the city’s cultural district is always on jam! When you walk into Babo you feel like you’ve stepped into an artisanal diner in sunny Santa Monica. The space is light and airy, and the staff is always personable, which makes dining alone easier. I always start with their amazing coffee, and then I go to work on the beautifully presented creme brûlée french toast. It’s so good!

After you leave Babo, take a stroll through the cultural district and visit Detroit’s museums and the beautiful library. After you’ve worked up an appetite, stop by Baobab Fare in New Center for lunch! Owned by Hamissi Mamba and his wife Nadia Nijimbere, the atmosphere feels like family. The couple are James Beard semi-finalists and the recognition is well-deserved, because their East African cuisine sets the bar high in flavor, presentation, and deliciousness. If you go, try their Burundian spiced coffee and the always good Nyumbani, which is their take on tomato stewed beef. It is so unbelievably tender!

For dinner, check out my favorite wine bar and bistro, Vertical Detroit in Harmony Park. Don’t forget to make a reservation. The restaurant at the bottom of The Ashley gives you wine cellar vibes with bottles everywhere and mood lighting. The bar is where I hang out with mixologist Theresa, who is an expert on their expansive wine list and menu. Their charcuterie boards are beautiful and the lamb strip melts in your mouth!

🥨5 Spots with amazing soft pretzels!

Did you know April 26 was National Soft Pretzel Day? Whether you like dipping them in a beer cheese, or in a sharp mustard, pretzels make a great appetizer when you are out with a large group. The crisp salt, the firm bite, the warm soft dough ... they are so simple, yet fantastic. So, I rounded up five places with some great soft pretzels for you to check out:

Griffen Claw - 575 S Eton St, Birmingham, MI 48009

With locations in both Birmingham and Rochester Hills, you can find your fix for pretzels easily. The brewery makes both pretzel bites (available at its Rochester Hills location) and pretzel sticks (at its Birmingham location). Both can come with beer cheese to dip them in -- and with it being a brewery, you know this has to be good! The sticks are also served with Mucky Duck Mustard.

Bierkeller - 20085 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Set up like a German beer hall, it is no wonder Bierkeller has pretzels worth raving about. They serve theirs in the stick style and come with both beer cheese and spicy beer mustard! They were so popular, they decided to serve them at their sister location Bierhaven in Woodhaven.

The Corner Grill, Bar + Game Room - 344 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220

I speak from experience when I say a soft pretzel makes a great snack while you are playing board games. This game board lounge serves up food and drinks, and their giant pretzel is a great choice. It comes with sweet and spicy mustard, and I recommend you add the pimento cheese.

Atwater in the Park - 1175 Lakepointe St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Pretzels and beer are a classic combination, and Atwater Brewery really takes it to the next level. They have the Big Ol’ Pretzel, which is gigantic, as the name implies, as well as the Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites. Both are served with beer cheese & Dirty Blonde mustard. You can also find both of these at their Detroit location on Jos Campau near the Detroit Riverwalk. Doesn’t that sound like a great day: a walk down the river with a cold beer and soft pretzel?

One-Eyed Betty’s - 175 W Troy St, Ferndale, MI 48220

Part of the fun of a soft pretzel is trying the different dips. Here at One Eyed Betty’s, they have three: an amazing beer cheese, a sweeter honey mustard, and this garlic-oniony sour cream cheese concoction. All are delicious and offer a different flavor.

