Northville moms finding success with STEM center

Imagine, explore, design, and create. That’s the concept behind STEMville in Downtown Northville. “All of our toys, and things kids can interact with, is going to be STEM based. It’s really just a creative space for the kids to come into. They can burn some mental energy and just create,” said Kristin Arneson, Co-Owner of STEMville.

The center, that’s designed for children 3 to 8 years old, was founded by Arneson and Andreea Harrington. With opening a center that focuses on education you may think they are former teachers, right? Well not quite. “My background is interior design and construction management, and once I got married, then kids happened. We kind of became stay at home mom’s, and tried to focus on the kids, and saw the need of what the kids were missing,” Andreea Harrington, Co- Owner of STEMville said.

She says STEM based activities outside of school was challenging to find. With 7 kids between them, the ladies sought out a space where they could fill this void and in 2019 opened STEMville. “We wanted to create a space that was open where parents could see their children at anytime that they are in the facility,” Arneson said.

The center has gained popularity over the years and now the ladies plan to expand to the Howell area. The new location is expected to open in Fall 2023. The current Northville location is now accepting reservations.

To see all of what STEMville has to offer, click the video above.