Are you looking for a movie to watch this weekend?

Movie fans have some choices as we head into the weekend, including a film about the life of a boxing icon, as well as a popular novel that was turned into a film.

“Big George Foreman” is a biopic about the life of the two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

It tells the story of the ups and downs of Foreman’s life, including how he got on the path to boxing, explained movie reviewer Greg Russell.

“It was really a journey back through life,” Foreman said. “I shed a few tears watching that movie,” he added.

Actor Khris Davis plays the role of George Foreman. “He had me on the edge of my seat,” the boxing great said.

Forest Whitaker plays Doc Broadus who was Foreman’s boxing trainer, while Sullivan Jones takes on the role of the legendary Muhammad Ali.

“I made the most wonderful, long-lasting friendship I had in Muhammad Ali,” Foreman told Russell.

Russell gave “Big George Foreman” four reels out a possible five.

Another new movie is based off the Judy Blume novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” The movie, which has the same title, is a coming-of-age story about a young girl named Margaret played by Abby Ryder Fortson. The cast of the film includes Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates.

Russell also gave “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” four reels.

