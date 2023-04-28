Old school dance “breaks” down barriers

If you were around in the 70′s and 80′s, you may recall the Hip-Hop inspired dance style called Break Dancing. The Motor City Dance Academy located in Southwest Detroit is bringing this old school dance to youth in the city, not only for the “pop and lock” moves, but as a way to empower them with real life skills, and personal empowerment.

Founded in 2016, the academy not only uses dance to encourage youth, they offer Aerosol Art, beat making, design, yoga and more. Aurora Abolio with Motor City Dance Academy, stopped by “Live in the D” to speak more about the program, and how they incorporate dancing with empowering. “Break dancing can be scary, especially to a younger child, so it gives them an opportunity to take something big and break it down into little steps that empowers them to know that they can accomplish bigger things in their life,” Abolio told host Tati Amare.

She also said it gives them an chance to step outside their comfort zone and gain self-confidence. Two tiny dancers from the program were also on the show, showing off some fancy Break Dance moves.

To see the kiddos in action, and learn more about the program, click the video above.