The party is getting started for this Detroit entrepreneur who won $100K

It’s National Small Business Week, and Detroit is home to many entrepreneurs who are growing their businesses with hard work and dedication.

One of the opportunities for these small businesses in our community to get exposure is through the Hatch Detroit contest.

“Hatch Detroit was founded to really be a catalyzer for neighborhoods and really give independent and small businesses a platform and an opportunity to really be funded and showcased through what we call crowd entrepreneurship,” said Christianne Malone, the Chief Program Officer at TechTown. “Neighborhoods in the city of Detroit actually get an opportunity to vote on those businesses that they want to see there,” she added.

Small business owners competed to see who would win the prize of $100-thousand dollars to help with opening a brick-and-mortar location in Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park.

This year’s winner of the Hatch Detroit contest is Bouncing Around the Motor City, which offers party planning, bounce houses, balloons, décor, and more. Cathryn Coleman, the founder and owner of Bouncing Around the Motor City, said her business will be opening a storefront this year, thanks to the help of Hatch Detroit. Coleman explained that she’s rehabilitating and revitalizing a building that’s been vacant for 26 years and was scheduled for demolition.

