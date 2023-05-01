This one change can save you big money when it comes to heating and cooling

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s that time of year when the temperatures are all over the place. It can be cool, warm hot, cold, you name it! Your heating and cooling system is doing cartwheels just trying to keep up. Did you know there is one change you can make to your home that will make a huge difference?

Our Host, Tati Amare, spoke with Adrian Beaver, the owner of Pure Energy Windows, to find out more.

According to Beaver, your windows are very important for insulating your home well. In the summer, you want to keep the heat out, and in the winter you want to keep the heat in, so the key is to have windows with more than one pane of glass.

He compared it to how you layer up in the wintertime before going outside, the more layers, the better insulated you are.

Beaver demonstrated this to Amare by holding a heat lamp up next to a traditional single-pane window, and up to Pure Energy’s triple-paned window.

This is also a good time to get new windows as well, Beaver said. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, there are a lot of government-back loans and rebates to be had for making your home more energy efficient.

Watch the video above for more information and to hear about a special deal.

To get in touch with Pure Energy Windows today, click or tap here to visit their website.