Catching up with George Lopez and his daughter Mayan

When you watch “Lopez vs. Lopez” Tuesday night, you will see some familiar faces. Actor Danny Trejo will make a special guest appearance, playing an old rival of George Lopez. George’s daughter Mayan Lopez also has her own conflict with a character played by Melissa Rumero. The “real life” father and daughter duo appeared on “Live in the D”, to discuss this weeks episode.

“Melissa Rumero plays the PTA mom who my character Mayan kind of goes against,” Mayan Lopez told host Tati Amare. Mayan said Rumero’s character is accused of being a “bucket crab,” a term used to describe someone who pulls others down. She says the scene is chaotic!

George explained how having cameo appearances is one of his favorite go-tos. “To have Danny do the previous one 20 years ago, and have him come back and do this, to play with him, he doesn’t always get the words exact, almost never,” George said, in his comedic style.

This episode airs Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. on Local 4.

