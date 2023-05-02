This small business makes a big statement when it comes to jewelry

All week long on “Live In The D” we are celebrating National Small Business Week by highlighting outstanding small businesses from our own backyard that went through the Hatch Detroit Competition through Tech Town Detroit and are now doing big things.

Rebel Nell was a 2017 Hatch Finalist and Amy Peterson, the Co-Founder & CEO, joined Tati Amare and guest-host Hobie Artigue to talk more about how Hatch Detroit helped their business.

Rebel Nell is a jewelry company that turns crumbled graffiti into beautiful necklaces, earrings, and more. It was started in 2013, and its mission was to provide equitable employment and support for women with barriers. To date, they have hired 41 women out of shelters, and they design every piece that they sell.

Back in 2017, Hatch Detroit helped give them more exposure and resources to really launch their business, and during the pandemic offered some much-welcomed support. Peterson said Hatch Detroit has a great network for small businesses and really helps out the community.

Now they have expanded beyond just graffiti turning other items into jewelry with collaborations with the Detroit Lions, and various Universities.

