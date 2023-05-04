The fun in Kentucky goes beyond the derby

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, which brings big crowds to Louisville. Even if you can’t make it to the derby, you can still get in on the fun that Louisville has to offer all year-round.

Churchill Downs, where the big horse race is held, is an iconic location. It’s also home to the Kentucky Derby Museum. The museum has a new exhibit about Secretariat to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Triple Crown winner. The museum also offers a tour that takes guests from the track to a horse farm and a bourbon tasting, explained Nicole Fitzpatrick with Louisville Tourism.

Mint juleps are a traditional drink at the derby because they showcase Kentucky’s famous bourbon. There are almost a dozen distilleries in downtown Louisville alone, Fitzpatrick said. She also mentioned that Louisville is home to more than 2,500 independent restaurants.

Watch the video above to learn more about Louisville.