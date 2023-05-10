Experience Detroit as a ‘hometown tourist’

This may be the perfect week to plan that summer travel because it’s National Travel & Tourism week. There’s many places you can go, but with major events (like the Detroit Grand Prix, Ford Fireworks, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic), restaurants, attractions, hotels and more, all in and around Detroit, why not make it a staycation?

To help people learn all about what Detroit has to offer, Visit Detroit hosted their annual Hometown Tourist Day in Campus Martius Park. Detroiters and Metro Detroiters were able to connect with representatives from more than 35 local businesses.

“There is always something to discover, uncover, and rediscover in Detroit,” said Angela Jones, Membership and Partnership Manager at Visit Detroit. Jones said there’s no better time for Detroiters and Metro Detroiters to see all our region has to offer.

