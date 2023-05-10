Mother’s Day gift ideas for the last-minute shopper

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mother’s Day is just four days away, and we know you may still need to find that perfect gift for her to show her all that she means to you. So we spoke with an expert at the Mall at Partridge Creek, Alex Drake, to get some ideas that will fit everyone’s wallet.

If your mom likes to pamper herself and take long, luxurious baths, then you may want to head on over to Lush. There you will find pre-made gift baskets with bath bombs, soaps, and everything you need for an indulgent soak.

Now if your mom is more into things that sparkle, check out Swarovski Crystal. The matrix tennis bracelet is a basic that will go with many of mom’s outfits, but if she likes things a bit more colorful, they have the mixed-cut mixed-multicolor bracelet with matching earrings and necklace.

Perhaps you’ve noticed your mom needs a new bag or purse? Well, Coach has some great options to keep Mom looking stylish. The Rogue 25-inch with Tea Rose in bubblegum pink is for a mom that likes to make a statement with its 3D floral design. If she likes to keep things more minimalistic try their bucket bag or Tabby. These are great, timeless options and come in a variety of colors.

When you want to give mom something from the heart, you should consider a Pandora bracelet. With its many charm options and engravings, you can really give mom a personalized gift that she will treasure forever.

While you are out shopping, you can also grab lunch, see a movie, and even bring your dog!

To see all the items mentioned, watch the video above. For more information on everything you can find, click or tap here.