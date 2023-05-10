You can keep the fizz without the pop

The caffeine kick or the refreshing fizziness of soda can really hit the spot, but it’s also no secret that pop is not the best choice when it comes to your health. However, there are some healthier options that could do the trick.

Health and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler appeared on “Live In The D” to share some soda alternatives. First, Trierweiler explained the concerns over the amount in soda. She said a typical 12 ounce can of soda could have 39 grams of sugar up to 46 grams, which is already above the suggested daily limit of 35 grams of sugar per day for men and 25 grams of sugar per day for women. Trierweiler stressed the importance of reading product labels to see what’s being used to sweeten the soda. She suggests avoiding sucralose, aspartame, and erythritol. Instead, she suggests options that use stevia and monk fruit as sweeteners.

Poppi, Zevia, and Swoon are the alternative soda brands Trierweiler suggested. She still said not to have several of these drinks a day, but instead, to have them as an occasional treat. Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jon Jordan taste test the soda alternatives.