Try camping for first time with family campouts at these Metroparks

The weather is warming up and that means it’s almost time for one of many Michigander’s favorite activities — camping!

If you’ve never been camping before — or want something a bit more structured for your family vacation — you may want to check out the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. New this year, they are hosting family campouts at many of their Metroparks, and one in the city of Detroit.

While you can always camp at Stony Creek and Lower Huron during the summer, these family campouts will be hosted at some of the other Metroparks, allowing you to see a different side of these parks. Here’s a list of their locations and times:

Hudson Mills Metropark — June 10

Kensington Metropark — June 16-18

Lake Erie Metropark — June 16-18

Lake St. Clair Metropark — August 2-15

Stony Creek Metropark — August 12

Historic Fort Wayne — August 19-20

What makes these different than regular camping is that they will have a list of structured activities for families to participate in. There will be guided hikes, campfire-making lessons, outdoor movie nights, concerts, a hunt for sasquatch, and more.

Each campout is set up slightly differently with its own activities, rules, and regulations. You will also have access to the park’s amenities during the campout.

You will have to pay a small registration fee to reserve your spot, and most of the sites are meant for rustic camping, or tents only. You will need to bring your own tent and equipment, and you can even bring your dog, as long as it is on a 6-foot leash.

For more information watch the video above or click here to reserve your spot.