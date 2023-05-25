🍔 7 Metro Detroit burgers you have to try during National Burger Month

When the weather grows warmer people love to get outside, fire up their grills and cook some burgers! Which makes it very fitting that May is National Burger Month. So without further ado, here are seven burgers around Metro Detroit that I think you should try.

The winning burger of Burger Battle Detroit 2018 from Frita Batidos. (Credit: Frita Batidos Facebook)

Frita Batidos - 117 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

This Ann Arbor spot (They also have one in Detroit!) is serving up burgers like no other. It is a Cuban-inspired street food joint where they make their burgers (called Fritas) with a spicy chorizo patty and fries on top. They also have plenty of bowls and snacks. It’s fun and packed with flavor! Plus, they are a past winner of the Detroit Burger Battle, and frequently land in the top 5.

Naked Burger wins People's Choice at Burger Battle Detroit 2022 (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Naked Burger Bar - 43203 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48038

Speaking of Detroit Burger Battle, Naked Burger won last year when I was judging. What made this burger really unique was the parmesan crisp they used as their cheese element. I loved that crisp texture! On their menu, you will find it as their Truffle burger because it also has truffles, carmelized onions, arugula, and truffle aioli. Talk about umami flavors!

Mercury Burger Bar (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Mercury Burger Bar - 2163 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Whether you want to go there for brunch, dinner, or a late-night snack Mercury Burger Bar is happy to serve you some amazing burgers. The menu has lots of diner favorites, like burgers, hot dogs, and shakes, but they definitely kick it up a notch. Using lots of local ingredients their burgers taste both fresh and indulgent. Tune in next week Friday, June 2nd, at 11AM when I take you there to Dine in the D.

Dine in the D Taystee's Burgers in Dearborn Heights

Taystee’s - 10419 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126

People are lining up at this gas station, not for the gas, but for the Taystee burgers inside. They have their no-fuss original burgers, as well as creative new ones with things like jalapeno poppers or grilled pineapple on them. We had them in after doing a story on them, and everyone who tried their burgers loved them. I had people asking me all day where the burgers were from. All of their meats are halal, and they have expanded to four locations. One at the gas station across from the Ford Drive-In in Dearborn, and the others are in Dearborn Heights, Ann Arbor, and Warren.

Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar creations (Steve Mallie)

Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar - 19400 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI 48195

You’ve heard the phrase “go big or go home,” well Mallie’s went BIG so you don’t have to go home to enjoy a delicious burger. Coming in at 10 pounds, they boast of having the largest burger commercially available. If you can eat it all in under an hour it’s free, otherwise, it’ll cost you a slim $100. If that sounds like too much, don’t worry, they have a variety of smaller burgers to choose from as well, including some interesting ones like the pizza burger where the bun is covered in pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperonis.

Redcoat Tavern (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Redcoat Tavern - 31542 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073

“Have you ever tried the burger at Redcoat Tavern?” “If you love burgers you need to try the one at Redcoat.” People really seem to love this place - I have never heard so many recommendations for a single spot in my life. I went there for the first time recently and would say they sort of lived up to the hype (it’s hard to do when people rave so much). They serve a giant half-pound burger, cooked exactly how you like it (I went with Medium Rare and they nailed it) and you pick your own toppings. I strongly recommend you get the caramelized onions. My only critiques are that it was a little too big for me to easily take a bite, they were a bit heavy on their special sauce, and I like my meat salted a touch more. Still, I am putting it on this list because it is a dang good burger and definitely worth a try.

Sidecar Slider Bar in Birmingham, MI. (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Sidecar Slider Bar - 117 Willits St, Birmingham, MI 48009

Whether traditional with onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, or something different like fried perch with a chipotle aioli, sliders are their specialty. Owner Stephen Simon says he always loved sliders, and he loved the fact that they allow you try several different burgers instead of just one. First opening in 2016, Sidecar Slider Bar started off as a small, narrow bar on the side of a huge restaurant in Birmingham, and that’s how it got its name. Now they have a new, bigger location in Birmingham, as well as spots in Brighton, Farmington, and Lansing with plans to open two more this summer in Plymouth and Grosse Pointe. For the full story, click here.

