They have so many burgers to choose from at this slider bar

With the weather getting warmer, and Memorial Day around the corner, you may be craving a summertime favorite - burgers- which is fitting because May is also National Burger Month!

So, we slid on down to Birmingham where they are getting really creative with their mini burgers at Sidecar Slider Bar. Whether traditional with onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, or something different like fried perch with a chipotle aioli, sliders are their specialty. Owner Stephen Simon says he always loved sliders, and he loved the fact that they allow you try several different burgers instead of just one.

First opening in 2016, Sidecar Slider Bar started off as a small, narrow bar on the side of a huge restaurant in Birmingham, and that’s how it got its name. The mini-burgers grew their popularity and in 2020 they moved to a much larger location on the corner of Willits and Bates in Birmingham.

They wanted the new place to have the same feel as before so they broke their large space into 3 smaller spaces and kept the barn wood, darker colors, and multiple TVs.

Now they have three more locations in Brighton, Farmington, and Lansing with plans to open two more this summer in Plymouth and Grosse Pointe.

Besides offering sliders with a variety of toppings and proteins, they also dish up bar favorites like loaded tater tots, fried Brussel sprouts, and chicken fingers. At their Birmingham location, they also have a wood-fired oven and added pizzas and calzones to their menu. For those who are gluten-free, they have a cauliflower crust for their pizzas, and the option to get any of their sliders with a lettuce wrap.

For the full story, watch the video above. Sidecar Slider Bar is located at 117 Willits Street in Birmingham.