New Spider-Man movie swings into theaters

The wait over! A new Spider-Man animated movie is ready to be unmasked.

Miles Morales is back again as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”. Miles and Gwen Stacy run into trouble with a team of Spider-People from across the multiverse.

“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” is rated PG. The movie is labeled a “must see” by Metacritic. Movie reviewer Greg Russell said everything he’s heard about it has been “nothing but fabulous”.

If you’re looking for something with more of a scare factor, you might want to watch “The Boogeyman”. This horror-thriller is based on Stephen King’s book. “The Boogeyman” and is rated R.

Another option for movie watchers is “Shooting Stars”, which tells the story of basketball great LeBron James. It focuses on the journey of James and his childhood friends as they became the number one high school basketball team in the country. Watch the video above to see Greg’s interview with some of the actors from “Shooting Stars”.