Grand Prix returns to streets of downtown Detroit

The wait is finally over, and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has returned to the streets of downtown for the first time since 1991. It’s creating a weekend filled with fast cars and family fun in Detroit.

There will be six different races over the weekend, and it’s all happening on a new track.

Chairman of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Bud Denker said his favorite part is the diversity of the new layout. Fans will be in for a different kind of experience with this year’s Grand Prix. Denker said you can hear the “thunder” of the cars “echoing off the buildings” downtown. He said the most unique part of the race is the duel pit lane, which he says has never been done before. Denker explained that he couldn’t find one-thousand feet for a pit lane in the city, so they had to improvise. Racers will also encounter a 7/8 of a mile straightaway into a hairpin turn.

Denker said he calls the Detroit Grand Prix an “event” because of all of the additional entertainment planned for the weekend, including live musical performances and the Meijer Fan Zone in Hart Plaza.

“Race fans are going to love it, but I think we’re going to have a bunch of new race fans, people who have never seen a race before,” Denker said.

