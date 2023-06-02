You’ll want to make a pit stop at this burger bar this Grand Prix weekend

If you plan to be in Detroit this weekend to watch the Grand Prix, you may be trying to figure out where you want to go to grab a bite. Well, there is a spot not too far away from the race in Corktown with a menu to please everyone. With juicy burgers and scrumptious milkshakes, it won’t be hard to find something you’ll love at Mercury Burger Bar.

It’s a very welcoming spot with a large bar when you first walk in, a giant dog-friendly patio out back with some picnic tables, and a basement dining room with cool retro vibes and Christmas lights.

It’s been a place to gather since the 1930s. Originally it was a grocery store, but when they expanded Michigan Avenue it changed the shape of the building and it became a bar and hotel. Since it was located right next to the train station, many people stopped by for a drink before or after their trips. The name “Mercury” is because it was the name of some of the trains that came through the station.

“One of the owners wanted to be a part of the growth of downtown,” explains Jennifer Clotworther, the Operations Manager. “He grew up in Corktown, so he would drive by and kind of fell in love with this place, and when it became available he opened it up.”

So when it opened its doors again in 2012, it kept the name, Mercury Burger Bar.

As “burger” is now in the name, you can bet they have a large selection of them on their menu. One of their most popular is the Southwest Detroit Burger which features a beef patty, a chorizo patty, Munster cheese, a candied jalapeno relish, avocado, tortilla chips, and a side of Honeybee’s salsa. They have a large commitment to using local products, and you can see it on their walls, in their menu, and even stamped into their bar top.

Other favorites on the menu include their Cowboy Chicken sandwich with buttermilk fried chicken and cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) for a sweet yet spicy finish. For vegetarians, check out their Before the Butcher burger with a vegan patty, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and a dill ranch dressing. Recently, they brought back brunch so keep an eye out for their waffle dogs and BEC burger with a Sunnyside up egg on it.

For a fuller look at the menu, watch the video above.

Mercury Burger Bar is located at 2163 Michigan Avenue in Detroit.