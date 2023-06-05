The Detroit Grand Prix weekend has reached the finish line

Live in the D – The race may have finished, but the success is still lingering around the D. With so many free aspects from Small Business Straight-away, Hart Plaza family fun zon, and tons of free viewing areas, there was something to do for everyone.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host JoAnne Purtan spoke with Bud Denker, The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Chairman, and Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, to hear about the successes from the weekend. One of those potential successes was financially. When asked about the financial impact this weekend would have on the city, Montri said, “we did a projection to see what it might be as we move downtown, and that projection was $77 million in economic spend.” They did an actual study, and those results will be out within the next month.

After 30 years of the race being on Belle Isle it finally made it’s way back to the streets of downtown. When talking about the moments leading up to the race Denker said, “There was a lot of anxiety from Michael cause remember these cars never tested our track.”

Since the race was downtown the streets could not be closed down for much longer for the drivers to practice. There was a total of six races in total with the big IndyCar race being yesterday June 4th. Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi racing won the race having the lead for 74 of the 100 laps.

To hear more about race-day and the entire Chevrolet Grand Prix weekend check out the video above.