How to help your pets stay cool

Live in the D – Getting outside is our first thought when it’s warm, but your pets may need to stay inside. Lidia Vesterfelt from the Michigan Humane shared some advice with host Tati Amare and guest host JoAnne Purtan on what to do with your pets in the heat. The best time to walk your pet is in the morning or evening, and if they are out during the day, make sure they have some shade and cold water. It is important to check in and make sure they don’t have heat stroke while they are outside. Some symptoms include acting lethargic, panting or muscle spasms. If they have these symptoms bring them somewhere cool and contact your vet.

Vesterfelt also brought our pet of the week, Skippy. He is a chunky orange cat who is a little shy at first. He is looking for a home with kids above 10 years old, and a family willing to help him lose a few pounds. As always, the Mike Morse Law Firm covers the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts Skippy.

To see more of Skippy check out the video above.