Here are a handful of ways your family can experience true adventure this summer

There are plenty of fun things you can do with the kids during the summer, but where can you give them the experience of a unique, face-to-face encounter with some of their favorite animals, ziplining and an option to touch some real live sharks?

The Toledo Zoo and Aquarium, where there are also playful bears, swimming rhinos and a splash pad, along with some brand new interactive exhibits.

“We like to refer to ourselves as one of America’s most complete zoos, because we’re one of a few zoos that has a standalone aquarium, a standalone reptile house (and) one of the very first hip aquariums,” said Tana Benford, vice president of development and membership at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium. “This year, we’re so excited because we have a brand new Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge exhibit, and it’s a new home for our three brown bears. We have a Kodiak bear and two grizzly bears, and you are just face-to-face, nose-to-nose with the bears.”

When Bedford says face-to-face, she means it. There are a few different glass viewing areas, but also a space called the smelling log, where guests are separated from the bears only by a small gate, which allows the animal to sniff out its human visitor.

There’s also the brown bear behind-the-scenes experience that educates the public on how staff members care for the massive animals.

“You can actually sign up the day of,” said Michael Frushour, curator of mammals at the Toledo Zoo. “We do the training anyway, (so) we just thought it would be great to do the training in front of the public. It’s a good way for people to come in an air-conditioned area and watch us do our training sessions with bears.”

For those who are interested in a different kind of adventure, the Expedition Africa Aerial Adventure experience offers guests an opportunity to challenge themselves on a three-story high obstacle course, and then take a 763-foot zipline over camels, giraffe and other exotics animals.

Another option for adventure seekers is the touch tank experience in the aquarium, where guests can feel stingrays and get their hands wet with sharks.

The Toledo Zoo also welcomed two polar bear cubs this year. And in 2024, the zoo will welcome a new edition, as Renee the elephant is pregnant.

