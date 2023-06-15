🍽️ 6 restaurants recommended by dads, for dads

Plus, if you’re missing Dutch Girl’s sour cream donuts, we have good news for you -- that’s what’s on the menu for the 65th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🍿 Appetizers

- 🍺 Friday for Dine in the D we are headed to a place with award-winning beer, and a great family atmosphere. We wanted a place dads would love, so it’s one of our Executive Producer’s favorite places to dine. We head to Birmingham to Dine in the D at Griffin Claw Brewing Company!

- 🥩 Many people will be grilling this weekend for Father’s Day, so I thought I would share a past chat I had with my friend, Chef Greg Anitoho who gave us three grilling tips to make you a hero at your next BBQ.

- 🐖 Enjoy a great meal and help others at the same time. Miss Kim in Ann Arbor is holding a special feast on June 20th to help with Growing Hope. More details here.

- 🥃 Does your Dad enjoy a good bourbon? Here are two fun cocktails you can mix up for him this weekend to give him something extra special.

- 🍩 Dutch Girl Donuts announced they will have accepted an offer and will reopen soon!

🍽️6 restaurants recommended by dads, for dads

With Father’s Day coming up this Sunday, I wanted to gather a list of places Dad will love, so who better to ask for recommendations than other dads? So I asked our Live in the D team to ask the fathers in their lives where they enjoy dining and why and here is what they had to say:

Grand Tavern in Troy (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Grand Tavern - 1317 Coolidge Hwy, Troy, MI 48084

Recommended by: Bill Swanson (Executive Producer Jay Kuhlman’s Father in Law)

“My new favorite restaurant is the Grand Tavern on Coolidge Hwy in Troy. The food quality and presentation are similar to that of a cruise ship. Top-notch in every respect. Everyday happy hour with drink specials and all appetizers are half off. Other food specials during the week. Beautiful outdoor seating with excellent service and a friendly staff. Never disappointed when we leave GT.”

London Chop House - 155 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226

Recommended by: Tati Amare as a place she would take her dad.

“There is one restaurant that I know without a doubt that would be my father’s absolute favorite place, The London Chop House! He would love the old-school vibe and décor not to mention the perfect menu of steak, mashed potatoes (or home-fried potatoes), and either the asparagus or brussels sprouts. Top that off with anything off the dessert menu and we would have a 100% win! And as someone who never leaves the house without being “properly” dressed, he would especially appreciate the fact that diners take the time to get a little zhuzhed up to enjoy their dinner.”

The Lakes Bar and Grill (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Lakes Bar and Grille - 2528 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48382

Recommended by: Mike Newman (Producer Natalie Newman’s Dad)

“My favorite restaurant is The Lakes Bar and Grille on Union Lake Rd in Commerce Township. They have a great atmosphere with good food and drinks. I especially like the baby back ribs.”

Papa's Pizza on Harper in Detroit (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Papa’s Pizza - 17137 Harper Ave, Detroit, MI 48224

Recommended by: Theodore Johnson (Reporter April Mornton’s Dad)

“My favorite restaurant is Papa’s Pizza on Harper and Cadieux, the best deep-dish square pizza in town, I love it.”

Shamrock Pub - 7715 Auburn Rd, Utica, MI 48317

Recommended by: Jeff Huiskens (Intern Megan Huisken’s Dad)

“I like it for the hamburgers, but I’ve been able to enjoy family conversation and time after a school or sports event. Learning what’s happening in each of your [my kids’] lives. Nothing better than a simple meal and time with the family.”

Credit: Zingerman's Deli

Zingerman’s Deli - 422 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Recommended by: Mark Oliver (My Dad)

“I really like their food and it has a cool vibe to it that reminds me of my days at U of M... even though I couldn’t afford it then.”

Michelle Oliver Dine In The D (2020 WDIV)

