4 ways technology could elevate your fun this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the most important things you want to do during the summer is ensure that you’re able to have fun at home, whether it’s inside or out.

If you have the right technology, you can use it to your advantage. Andy Choi, communications manager with Verizon, stopped by “Live in the D” to share some things people should consider:

Spending more time at home during the summer means more people are online in your home. Be sure to avoid any lag or downtime by upgrading your home internet to accommodate your household usage. Up your entertainment game outside with technology that can take your movies from the living room to your backyard. Taking your tunes along with you for your summer fun creates a special vibe for any moment. Bluetooth speakers allow you to create that fun summer vibe. You might also consider having built-in lights that will change with the beat of your music. Invest in technology that gives you piece of mind when you’re away from home on summer vacation fun. Choi said something like a video doorbell can ease your worries with an elevated element of security.

