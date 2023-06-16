Busting all of the myths about college

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

School is out for the summer, and for those who graduated high school, the next step can be pretty daunting.

The chancellor of Oakland Community College, Peter Provenzano, appeared on “Live In The D” to bust some myths about college and getting an education beyond high school. He talked with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about three myths, which you’ll find below.

Myth #1: I don’t need to go to college. I can make as much money right after high school.

Busting the myth:

“Data shows that with a high school degree, your expected earnings around about $20,000 a year on average. However, with a college education that number jumps to about $60,000,” Provenzano said.

Myth #2: College is too expensive.

Busting the myth:

Grants and scholarships are available to college students.

“We have thousands of students who graduate from OCC debt free and tuition free,” explained Provenzano.

Myth #3: College is for young people only.

Busting the myth:

Provenzano says the average student at OCC is 25 years old, which means there are thousands of students that are older than 25.

