He’s supporting dreams in Detroit

I’m sure you’ve heard of artists like Kelly Rowland, Fergie, and of course, Lenny Kravitz, and Jennifer Lopez. These are just a few big name entertainers, national recording artist and vocal coach Stevie Mackey has worked with. Now, the talented artist, who also spent 10 seasons as a vocal coach of “The Voice”, is bringing his extensive experience to Detroit for a special weekend.

“I had great teachers, and I want to be the same thing. I want to give back to every young person I see who has a dream,” Mackey said.

This weekend he’s giving back to youth in Detroit thanks to the non-profit “Culture Academy” who works to empower young people through marketing, design, and art. Mackey and the founder of Culture Academy, Akil Alvin, stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about how they’re giving back.

“Through the years my company has been giving back. Last year we worked with more than 1,000 students, in 5 cities on 2 continents,” Alvin said.

He told host Tati Amare he’s been working with youth for the past 10 years, and to celebrate his company’s anniversary, he brought in Mackey to help further encourage youth in the city.

On Sunday Culture Academy will hold an empowerment day for aspiring youth. The day will include panels, games, workshops, music and more. Mackey will serve as a panelist, and offer a vocal workshop.

The free empowerment event happens at Little Caesars Arena.