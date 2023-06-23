‘The Prince of Detroit’ is a new film with Detroit history

Live in the D – The history of America’s first ever Black-owned integrated health system from Detroit has been turned into a film. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Blaine Fowler, from “Blaine & Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD, spoke with the film’s director Damon Dash to hear how he got the movie started.

Dash said, “The story of healthcare is not one we see in our culture.” He continued by saying how we only see rappers, basketball players, or criminals from his culture, and it is important visualize good because then it will happen.

Dash independently started the film and said, “It’s about independence. So, we can’t make a film about independence and not put it out independently.”

“The Prince of Detroit” can be seen at any AMC Theater. To hear more from Dash check out the video above.