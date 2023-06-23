This is the place to get lamb chops Downriver

For those in the know, the Auburn Cafe in Ecorse has been the place to get lamb chops for more than 40 years. It was something owner Kosta Callis’ father added to the menu back in the early 80s.

The original concept for the restaurant, however, dates back even further than that. The original Auburn Bar started around the time of prohibition and was located on the corner of Auburn and Jefferson in Ecorse. The surrounding neighborhood was full of Greek families and there were lots of Greek social clubs in the nearby area.

The Callis family took it over in 1981, and that was when they added a Greek salad, lamb chops, and shish kabob to the previously very limited menu. Slowly, it grew more and more popular thanks to the delicious chops, and the charismatic family running the place. Eventually, they got so busy they had to move just a couple of doors down to the old Greek Social Club, and that is where it currently resides to this day.

The restaurant is sort of split into two sections. The front section, where the original social club was, is filled with a long bar and a couple of booths. The other room used to be a salon, but has been converted into a dining room with two large murals on the wall depicting scenes from Greece.

While you can still get the lamb chops and Greek Salad that made them famous, they have since expanded their menu. Favorites include their lemon potatoes which are like thick-cut potato chips with a spritz of lemon over top, and tomato salad which is a traditional Greek salad that is veggie filled with no lettuce, also known as a village salad. Callis says the 20oz porterhouse which they top with zip sauce is a hidden gem on the menu as well.

Auburn Cafe is located at 3520 W Jefferson Ave, Ecorse, MI 48229.