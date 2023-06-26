Detroit saxophonist debuts at The Aretha

If you enjoy kicking back to live Jazz, while catching a cool breeze from the Detroit River, you’re in luck. Jazzy Wednesdays at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater are back in full swing this summer.

The series that features national, and global acts, will also feature a homegrown Jazz artist next week. Detroiter, Saxophonist Daryl Bebe stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about the upcoming show where he’s opening for R&B/Jazz legend Will Downing.

“I am so excited. I love my city. So, I am just pumped to get down there and perform for everyone,” Bebe said. He said he has enjoyed attending concerts at the venue for years, and is excited to grace the stage for a performance of his own.

The opportunity to perform at The Aretha is the inspiration behind the title of his latest single “Full Circle.” “I’ve done things at The Aretha as an educator; now I’m doing something as a musician,” Bebe said.

You can see him live at The Aretha July 5. Bebe gave a sneak peek of his performance on “Live in the D” for Music Monday. Click the video above to see his performance.