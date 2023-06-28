Everything tacos this holiday weekend

More than 50 restaurants, more than 100 musical and entertainment acts, are happening 4th of July weekend at the Royal Oak Taco Fest. Organizer of the event Jon Witz says the fest is growing in popularity.

“Last year so many people came we had to get a new layout, expand it, and we’re now on the Eastside of Main street starting at 3rd,” Witz said.

He says in addition to all the food, there will be live entertainment, including, three music stages, a kid’s zone, Lucha Libre wrestling, and more. The highlight of the fest, he says, will be the more 600 varieties of tacos.

One of the featured food trucks that will be in attendance is “Whiskey Taco Foxtrot” and owner Charlie Samson previewed some of the tacos they will offer. “We have our Portobello, fajita taco for our vegan guests, and we have a pickled brine chicken with a buffalo sauce,” Samson said. They also have a smash burger taco, and much more.

While tacos are on the plates, something unique will be in the cups of the more mature guests at the fest. Witz said the “Margarita Fro-Zone” is where, “You can make your own, classic, strawberry, mango or raspberry, margarita and mix it with your favorite tequila,” Witz said. The fest happens June 30 through July 4 in Downtown Royal Oak.

