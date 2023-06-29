Step into the world of ‘Friends’

Live in the D – If you are a “Friends” fan, this is for you. “Live in the D’s” April Morton got a sneak peek at the new installment at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, “The Friends Experience: The One Near Detroit”. She spoke with Original X Productions Director of Guest Operations Jon Meeker about how they chose Detroit. “We are here in the Great Lakes Crossing Outlet where there’s so many other opportunities and fun activations. So, this just seemed like the perfect place to come and join,” said Meeker.

At “The Friends Experience: The One Near Detroit” there are different iconic sets from the series. The Original X Productions is backed by the Warriner Bros. who gave them the drawings of all of the sets. That allowed them to recreate the scenes as accurately as possible. Some of the iconic sets include the apartments, the fountain, and Central Perk.

There is also a gift shop that has “Hugsy”, Joey’s sleep plush from the series.

To see a sneak peek tour check out the video above.