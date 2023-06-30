Cutting edge tech is helping with knee replacements

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you know someone who has had a knee replacement? Maybe you’ve even had a knee replaced yourself. In all, 800,000 people are expected to get knee replacement surgery this year alone.

There is cutting-edge technology in Metro Detroit that’s making this common procedure easy to do. Dr. Jeffrey LeClaire with Michigan Knee Institute said it incorporates computer navigation combined with robotic assist surgery.

“It allows me to literally create a 3D image so that I can essentially do the surgery on the computer, also measuring ligament tension with a ligament tensor device,” LeClaire said.

LeClaire added that all of the data points from this surgery are captured on a cloud database. He said they are then able to look at the data of the patients with the most optimum outcome, and correlate that data with the position of the implant to help with patients’ results and recovery.

