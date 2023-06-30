Indiana Jones returns to the big screen this weekend

Live in the D – Indiana Jones is back in action in the new film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and Greg Russell filled host Tati Amare and guest host Beth on what’s to come. Russell mentioned the CGI used in the film saying, “to be honest the CGI they did on Harrison Ford. It was like, man did they have this old footage.”

Russell also mentioned the new adventure Jones is on is for the ‘Dial of Destiny.’ Russell gave this film 3 reels because he said, “it’s 2 hours and 40 minutes where truthfully it can be just 2 hours.”

Another movie out this weekend is ‘Ruby Gillman, teenage Kraken.’ Russell spoke to actor Lana Condor about the movie and her character Ruby. Ruby is a teenager who finds out there is something special about her. Condor spoke about her character saying, “She finds out she is a Kraken Warrior princess meant to save the ocean. Which is like a lot to process.” Russell gave this movie 4 reels, he saw this movie with a bunch of kids who were cheering about it.

To learn about the second season of ‘Swagger’ Check out the video above that including an interview with some of the cast members.