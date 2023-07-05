Shop while supporting a great cause

Unique wind chimes, one of a kind jewelry, fun outdoor décor, and more special items are offered at MOD Market in Downtown Northville. But, something else they’re doing is helping improve the quality of life for those with autism and other special needs.

“We’re an artist market, mostly local art, and we have some artist that send us product from up north, but mostly local. We partner with more than 80 artists and 50% of our artists are individuals with special needs,” said Amy Bonser, Manager of MOD Market.

Not only does the market feature works by artists with special needs, they provide employment for members of the “Living & Learning” program. “Taking our members into the community and making them feel apart of success and just part of every community out there,” said Brynn Mcfall, Job Coach with “Living & Learning.” She says they provide job training in a variety of settings for their members, including at MOD Market. The members learn about the retail process there, and even hand make the specialized soaps they sell at the market. Bonser, who has supported the cause since the store opened in 2019 says the program gives the members a sense of independence, and helps improve their quality of life.

