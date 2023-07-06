A Detroit love story called ‘best book of the summer’

Live in the D – “Love radio” is about two teenagers. Danielle is an aspiring writer and Prince is a local Detroit DJ who gives love advice on the radio. The two meet at the Detroit Library and “sparks fly”. It’s the first novel from Detroit author Ebony LaDelle who joined Tati Amare to talk about the success of her book.

LaDelle’s book has won “People Magazine Best Book of the Summer”, “2023 Michigan Notable Book”, “Apple Books Best Book of 2022″, and she was featured on the “Today”. LaDelle told Amare her feelings about winning these awards saying, “I didn’t expect it,” and that she is, “overwhelmed with gratitude.”

LaDelle explained how Detroit became the setting for the book saying, “I realized I couldn’t write a story about the radio, about what inspired me, and not write about the city.”

LaDelle says what you will find in the novel is, “‘Love Radio’ is love of family, love of friends, love of community, of a city, and love of yourself as well.”

To hear more about “Love Radio” check out the video above.