Lace up your sneakers to go ‘retro walking’

You might be keeping busy trying to get your steps in, but there’s a different walking workout you might want to try. Retro walking, or walking backward, is a fitness trend that’s grabbing attention.

Fitness and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler explained that retro walking is when you walk backward taking steps in a toe-heel style.

Jody said walking backward burns 40 percent more calories than walking forward because you have to take shorter, more frequent steps to cover the same amount of ground. She explained that it’s much less stress on the knee joint because you’re taking shorter steps. Another benefit of retro walking includes improving balance and coordination.

Jody suggests walking backward in your home in an area where you know the flooring is consistent. She stressed to always make sure the path behind you is clear. Watch the video above to learn more about retro walking, including how long the workout should last.