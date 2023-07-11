Race the rapids with this fun workout

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Before Turtle Cove opens, when the playscapes are all quiet, there is a group of people who have come for their daily workout.

It’s called river walking. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks first started the program in 2008 and the idea is simple: You just hop in the lazy river and take a stroll.

You can increase the difficulty by walking against the current, or take it easier and let the water help you along. Since it is in the water, it is great for those with arthritis, joint pain, or expectant mothers. The speed and difficulty is dependent on what you like.

“I like the program because I’m outside, I love being outside and it’s quiet and peaceful,” says Stephanie Koziol, a long-time river walker.

People interested in participating can sign up online for the river walker season pass at Lower Huron Metropark until July 17. It costs $60 and allows you to river walk Monday through Thursday from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. until Aug. 3. Daily drop-in rates are $5.

Walking every day is also great practice for the Race the Rapids 5K event to be held at the lazy river in Turtle Cove on Aug. 5. For the race, you will be walking with the current around the circuit 22.4 times to equal the same distance as a 5K.

The river walking program coming back post-pandemic is just one of the water fitness classes they added to their roster this year. Over at St. Clair Metropark, they are hosting a water aerobics class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. More details can be found here.

For more information on their water fitness courses, and to sign up for their Race the Rapids 5K click or tap here.