Building community through building families

Live in the D – Becoming a mother is a huge life event that requires monitoring both the mother’s and baby’s health. Mitch Albom’s Heart of Detroit featured Birth Detroit located in the Fitzgerald neighborhood which has created a safe and accessible environment for mothers to receive the care they need.

Birth Detroit provides pre and post-natal care for mothers and babies through midwifery. “Live in the D” host Tati Amare asked Co-Founder and Policy Director Nicole White about communication through giving power to the mother to make their own decisions. White explained, “Midwife’s listen and they lead with love. Everyone’s family deserves that. Every family deserves care that is centered in love, safety, trust and justice.”

Birth Detroit has plans to open the first Birthing Center in Detroit breaking ground in the fall. The Birthing Center will provide pre-natal care, post-partum care, child-birth education, and families will have the option to have their baby at the birthing center.

To learn how to help Birth Detroit reach their goal check out the video above.