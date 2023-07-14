Is the mission to top the box office possible for Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise is back in action with big stunts in “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”, which is now in theaters.

Cruise has reprised the role of Ethan Hunt as he and the IMF team fight to save humanity.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell said the movie takes you on a “great adventure” and that you’re amazed that Cruise does his own stunts. Those stunts include fights scenes and riding a motorcycle off a cliff.

Greg gave “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” 4.5 reels out of a possible 5 reels.

If you’re looking for something different to watch this weekend, you can check out season 2 of “The Afterparty”. The Apple TV+ series stars Detroit’s own Sam Richardson, along with Emmy-award winning actress Tiffany Haddish. The mystery series will have you trying to figure out who is behind a murder.

Moving away from action and mystery, you can watch a documentary that’s out exclusively in AMC Theatres. “Black Ice” is about the history of Black hockey players. Greg gave “Black Ice” 4 reels.

