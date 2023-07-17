These sweet fruits are ready for picking

Nothing says summer like fresh fruit, and the best thing about living in Metro Detroit is you don’t have to travel far to pick your own. There are several farms and orchards just minutes from the city.

“Folks don’t have to go all the way to the Traverse City, Sleeping Bear area, you can do it as a day trip with your family,” said Katrina Roy, sixth generation Co-Owner of Westview Orchards in Romeo. Roy says July is the time for picking cherries, and they have a couple varieties. One is the Bing Cherry, which is sweet. They also have sours, which have soft flesh and are good for jams, jellies, and pies according to Roy.

She also says raspberries are in season. She says they bloom until around late August, then re-bloom at the end of September. Cherries will bloom for just a short time longer, and then apple season starts at the end of August.

