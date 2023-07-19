Tasty summer cocktails without the guilt

It’s summertime, and that means more gatherings with friends and family. Chances are there will be a plethora of drinks flowing at just about every get together. However, the cocktails being served are usually loaded with extra calories and sugar, that some people may try to avoid. If you still want something refreshing without the guilt, health and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler has some tasty alternatives.

Trierweiler says on average a Margarita has about 300 calories, and the popular Pina Colada has more than 500 calories. “Pina Colada traditionally has the coconut cream which is very high fat, very calorie dense,” Trierweiler said. She says sugar is the real problem, and fats are not as troubling for your body to break down as is the sugar. During a visit to “Live in the D”, Trierweiler demonstrated how to make a sugar free Pina Colada by blending fresh chopped pineapples, and vita coconut water. She also made a refreshing, non-alcoholic Margarita.

