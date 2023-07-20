Ice, Ice Baby: Local shop uses liquid nitrogen to make sweet treats

Summertime in Metro Detroit is in full swing, and we’re all looking for ways to keep cool. Freskia Ice Cream shop in Sterling Heights is offering up a unique option for their customers to cool down.

“We offer liquid nitrogen ice cream, we also have soft serve, regular hard scoop, and gelato,” said Jessica Smakaj, Co-Owner of Freskia Ice Cream Shop. She says customers come in for all these goodies, but especially to experience the unique flavors they make right in front of you, using liquid nitrogen, which is over negative 320 degrees.

“It instantly freezes the cream base we use it to make the ice cream from scratch,” Smakaj said. The shop has a variety of specialty flavors like caramel brownie, pistachio, and more. They offer custom orders as well. One of their most popular items is the “Dragon Breath,” where they freeze cereal balls and kids blow smoke from their mouths as they eat it.

To see the entire interview, and how the shop creates the “cool” treats, click the video above.