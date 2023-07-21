Free music festival in the D

Concert of Colors, Detroit’s longest running free music festival, is underway. The festival is packed with musical acts from around the globe and right here in Detroit.

Grammy Award winner and Detroit native Don Was is one of the performers. He’s been part of the festival for years. Don Was said it’s an annual reminder of the rich musical tapestry that we live in the middle of Detroit. It’s also a reminder of how we can use music to underscore the things we have in common as human beings, he explained. Don Was and his All Star Revue will pay tribute to Detroit’s jazz greats when they perform Sunday, July 23rd at 7 p.m. at the Detroit Film Theatre inside Detroit Institute of Arts.

The musical lineup for Concert of Colors also includes performances from Bob Marley’s son Julian Marley, Detroit’s Queen of Blues Thornetta Davis, Simon Shaheen, and dozens of others. Performances are being held at various spots in Detroit, including inside and outside of the DIA, along with other areas in Midtown.

Concert of Colors started July 19th and runs through July 23rd. Watch the video above to hear more about the event.