Get upcycled items with a flair at this Detroit vintage market

Whether it’s upcycled, reused, or repurposed, you can find unique one-of-a-kind items at the Vintage Eastern Market store. The owner Martin Nickens stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about what they have to offer, and a cool event they hold on Saturdays.

“We have some mid-century glass, and fairy lights. We’ve got furniture and mid-century chairs,” said Nickens. He said these are just a few items they offer at the 5,000 sq. ft. store, where 30 different vintage vendors are permanently housed.

Overtime the store has gained so much popularity, they were forced to expand to the outdoors. “During the pandemic we got inundated with applications of people wanting to be apart of our store, we didn’t have space for them.” So Nickens said, he cleaned up the alley behind the store in order to move vendors out there, and he has been able to fit up to 40 vendors in that space, enhancing the vintage shopping experience.

The store even features local artists displaying their work. The vintage alley experience happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Eastern Market.

