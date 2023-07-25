Want a burger? How about a taco? This spot has both

There’s a place called “Muncheez” that might catch the attention of cheese lovers in Metro Detroit. The owner of the restaurant describes it as being “Mexi-Casian” style.

Will Lowe, the owner of Muncheez, made his signature birria tacos while appearing on “Live In The D”. The tacos include cheese and shredded beef that’s flash fried on a corn tortilla and then dipped into the consume, which is the broth that the beef is cooked in. The birria at Muncheez is made with tomatoes, garlic, onion, cinnamon, nutmeg, and peppercorns, Lowe said.

Lowe explained that his restaurant uses Muenster cheese on his dishes, which he describes as a “mild and creamy” cheese. Lowe said it’s the type of cheese he grew up eating on his tacos.

Muncheez also offers burgers and sliders. Future menu plans include birria ramen and teriyaki tacos, Lowe said.

Muncheez has a location at 34780 Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights and recently opened a second location at 1648 Rochester Road in Troy. Watch the video above to hear more about the restaurant.