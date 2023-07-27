Don’t let your face melt away

Live in the D – Wearing makeup in the heat can be a hassle with constant touch ups and powder runs. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan gave some tips to “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Raye Williams on how to keep their face flawless in the heat.

Jordan’s first tip is to “Ditch your Moisturizer.” He suggested, “Anything that ya know that has a component of moisture to it.” Some of those examples include B.B. cream, and primer. Jordan emphasized to ‘rethink’ and use your good skincare at night.

Not only can you rethink your skincare but rethink the consistency of your products. A lot of products are liquids like foundation and lipstick. Jordan had examples of a new take on products we use on a daily basis. The products included a powdered lipstick, a gel eyeliner and matte pressed powder foundation.

To see how you can use teenage products to help your face stay check out the video above.