Get in touch with Detroit’s French roots at this upscale restaurant in Brush Park

Chic, sophisticated, with a Parisian flare. Whether you are describing the food or the restaurant itself, Bar Pigalle in Brush Park has a certain je ne sais quoi.

“The name comes from the Pigalle District of Paris, which is named after John Baptiste Pigalle, a famous sculptor,” says Joseph Allerton, the Managing Partner and Sommelier at the restaurant.

Bar Pigalle opened in June of 2022 inside a historic building in Brush Park. It was designed by Louis Kamper, who was also behind the Broderick and Book Tower. It was originally a hotel that opened in the 1920s and was well-known for its jazz club, which is where Bar Pigalle currently resides. During the times of segregation, the hotel was also one of the only places where Black people could stay in the city, making it very popular. Currently, the building has been converted into apartments, with Bar Pigalle downstairs.

Allerton, having lived in the building for several years, had his eye on the space for a while.

“It was pretty much a blank canvas,” says Allerton.

They stripped the space down, exposing the old brick and plaster, and used all those textures with some more luxurious finishings to create a very elegant space with a moody edge.

The menu is comprised of smaller plates that can be enjoyed by one or split among the table. You can also opt for their 5-course tasting menu if you would like. Most of the dishes are French-inspired, but they’ve added their own modern take to them. For example, the duck confit is finished with a sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, sliced grapes, and frisee, and their tuna au poivre is served with strawberries, saba sauce, and some red sorrel for a lemony kick. For a more in-depth look at the menu, watch the video above.

Bar Pigalle is located at 2915 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201.