Jazz on the River will return to Trenton

Jazz lovers can listen to the sounds of some of their favorite performers when the annual Jazz on the River returns to Trenton this weekend.

This year’s lineup includes Stanley Clarke, Alexander Zonjic with special guest Wendy Moten and James Lloyd, Peter White, and many others.

Fans can experience all of the music for free at Jazz on the River. The event will be held Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th at Elizabeth Park. Watch the video above to see a preview of a performance by Alexander Zonjic.